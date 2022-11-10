Area students honor, thank veterans

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students in the D.C. Everest School District paid tribute to our area's veterans Thursday.
D.C. Everest Junior High School hosted a ceremony in the school's cafeteria, mostly organized by students.
The ceremony featured a choir performance and special visuals in the shape of American flags highlighting family members who have served in the military.
Aissen Witter, a student who helped put the event together, said it was necessary to show proper appreciation for the veterans, and believes they all did.
"We did so much research over the year about the past wars, all the school, and we really wanted to show our appreciation for them," Witter said.
The ceremony also dove into the history of Veterans Day, which dates back to 1919, the first anniversary to the end of World War I.