Area students receive scholarship awards through Aspirus program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area hospitals are investing in their future, and the future of Wisconsinites.
The Aspirus Scholars Program awarded $150,000 in scholarship money each to four medical students on Thursday, aiding them in tuition, with the promise of joining the Aspirus team upon completion of their education.
The four recipients were honored in a signing ceremony, they're all aspiring primary care physicians and first year students at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
They said they're excited and proud to be able to bring continuing healthcare for generations to come.
"We can really establish healthcare here for the next generation so that's what I'm looking forward to doing here, that's what rural healthcare means to me, it's to care for these good people right here in Wausau and beyond," said Giridhar Murali, 1st year medical school student and scholarship recipient.
The program is meant to address the national physician shortage and to help meet the needs of people and communities in the North Central Wisconsin and Upper Peninsula region.