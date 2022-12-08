Area teen asks for pet supplies for Christmas to donate

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some animals in need of forever homes will be seeing some extra love this holiday season.
A single Christmas wish is making waves in the Stevens Point community, and it's all thanks to one special young girl.
Fourteen-year-old Calleigh Flisakowski is an 8th grader at Ben Franklin Junior High, and this year, she's asking for pet supplies for Christmas to be donated to the Humane Society of Portage County.
"Because I felt bad for all those animals I couldn't adopt because that's a lot, so I decided I would help them feel more comfortable while they wait for their forever homes." said Flisakowski.
She was sitting in gym class earlier this week when she made the decision and texted her mom to tell her.
"Honestly, it brought tears to my eyes because, it took me so off guard that she even came up with this on her own." said Krista Meronek, Calleigh's mother.
The Humane Society was also moved by this touching gesture.
"It's amazing it really is amazing to have young people think about others and think about even pets or anybody else and to give up their toys or their presents for Christmas to somebody else." said Dolores Glytas, Lead Volunteer.
They're accepting donations like cat or dog food, both dry and wet, blankets and towels, dental brushes, toys, flea and tick treatment, and others.
Some area organizations are pledging to help out as well by donating a percentage of their proceeds.
"We're in good hands with our future with young people like this, it's amazing." said Glytas.
Flisakowski said all she wants is for these animals to be loved and cared for, even if she'd rather take them all home herself.
Donations in any form, cash included, can be dropped off at the Pretty Lovely Hair Studio, or contact their Facebook page to arrange a pickup.