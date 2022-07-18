Area university aims to inspire future astronomers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- New pictures from the James Webb telescope earlier this month have Central Wisconsin astronomers buzzing.
UW Stevens Point will be hosting public programs to discuss the findings, which include galaxies billions of lightyears away, a dead star and a planet.
The university is hoping these new images, and their program, will help inspire the next generation of star-gazers.
"There will be a continuous connection to the public to the new discoveries." Sebastian Zamfir, Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy, said, "I think that will stimulate the younger generations to learn about the universe, maybe to take astronomy classes and maybe to join an astronomy club.”
A public program will run at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 20 at the UWSP Planetarium.