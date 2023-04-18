 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1167.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Area university hosts Afghan cultural event

  • Updated
  • 0
Sarwat Najib
Veonna King

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- There was cultural lesson in the Nobel Fine Arts Center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Tuesday. 

Afghan designer and women’s advocate Sarwat Najib lectured the event, where she taught students and faculty about Afghan culture. 

With over 60 participants, everyone got to test their moves. 

"This event event was very important to me and not only for me it's for the community too because in this way dance isn't just only entertainment--this is a way of life and to express our emotions," said Najib. 

This was just the first in a free series, for more information you can check it out here.

