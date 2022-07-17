Area veterans get the chance to soar through the sky again

MERRILL, Wi. (WAOW)-- Six lucky veterans took to the sky Sunday in the flight of a lifetime.
The non-profit Dream Flight has returned to Wisconsin. The organization takes veterans of all branches soaring across the sky.
The veterans got the chance to fly with Dream Flight Founder, President and Pilot Darryl Fisher in a World War II-era training plane. After taking off, Fisher and the veteran hit the air for 15 to 20 minutes, flying over 1,000 feet high.
Fisher said the flight is like a time machine; when the veterans land it's like they are 20 years old all over again.
"I'm glad I went, I'm glad my son Jerry could come along," Veteran Thomas Sazama said. "We'll be able to talk about the experience for a long time."
Since the non-profit began in 2011 they have flown over 5,000 veterans.