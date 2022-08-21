Area volleyball teams halts traffic on Scott Street Bridge for photo shoot

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Two teams came together Sunday with one goal in mind: raising awareness for breast cancer.
The Annual Wausau East and West Pink Ribbon Volley match raises thousands of dollars for area charities. Just last year the event fundraised $11,000 for K-Tech charities.
While the game is full of excitement and local rivalry, the players say it's more than just a game, it is a chance to help those struggling with cancer.
"I think it's a really good way to definitely spread awareness for a really important cause," Junior, Kelly Kray said. "But, also to bring people out and to watch so really good football
To get the word out as early as possible, the two teams partnered with area businesses to put on a photo shoot.
Businesses donated nearly $10,000 worth of services to put on the photo shoot to create posters and media advertisements.
"I think the pictures are going to be super cool this year," Junior, Alli Schauls said.
With the help of the Wausau Police Department, the teams were able to cut off two lanes of traffic on the Scott Street Bridge and accessorize the road with furniture and fireworks.
This year's Pink Ribbon game will take place on September 29, 2022, at Wausau East.