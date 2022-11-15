Area warming centers open as temperatures drop

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- As temperatures drop and the snow continues to fall, several communities have warming centers for those who need it.
There are two centers located in Stevens Point, one of which is at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church, which has helped more than 25 people since opening earlier this month.
They offer people a place to sleep and get warm, and depending on donations, a snack.
Leaders there say they play a key role by being sympathetic to certain needs.
"There are some people that might have mental illness or something like that that aren't able to use the other shelter, and it's just a good thing to have a backup set, nobody has to sleep outside," said Melissa Schroeder, a staff advocate at the warming center.
For her, this center is extra special, as she once fell on tough times and needed to stay there to stay off the street in the winter.
Now, Melissa is helping others get back on their feet by providing them support.
"When I was here, I didn't have anything, and since working here, I've gotten a very large support system and extended family. I now have my own home," she said.
This marks her fourth year working at the warming center and says more volunteers are needed.
In Marathon County, warming centers are available through Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army, both based in Wausau.