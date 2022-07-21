Area woman celebrates 102nd birthday

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - An area woman celebrated her 102nd birthday on Thursday at the Pizza Ranch in Weston.
Mattie Wanta, born in 1920 has seen everything throughout her years.
She was a farm girl growing up, and she's been able to stay in good health.
Her secrets to making it to triple digits is simpler than you think.
"Hard work. I was hoeing, planting, everything," said Wanta.
Since she's made it this far, she doesn't plan on stopping.
Her family was all smiles throughout the celebrations with gifts, hugs, and an appreciation for what she's provided since 1920.