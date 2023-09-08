Arpin man accused of plot to kill jail staff

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- An Arpin man is facing several felony charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide after allegedly seeking out another inmate's help for a plot to kill several Wood County correctional officers.
Court documents say an unnamed inmate approached jail staff at the Wood County Jail in Wisconsin Rapids, telling them how another inmate - Jesse Hansen Schumann - was looking for help killing at least two corrections officers.
The unnamed inmate said he wanted nothing to do with it and wanted to avoid blame if something did happen, which lead to him telling police officials.
Court records say Hansen Schumann offered to kill the inmate's ex-wife in exchange.
Hansen Schumann's plan allegedly involved jumping one or both guards in a camera's blind spot.
Court records say Hansen Schumann had particular dislike of these two corrections officers because he viewed them responsible for multiple disciplinary infractions Hansen Schumann had while in the Wood County jail.
Hansen Schumann was given a $100,000 bond and is still being held at the jail.
If found guilty he could face up to 36 years in prison.