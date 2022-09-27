 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures are expected.

* WHERE...Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Lincoln, Langlade,
Marathon, Wood and Portage Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Several hours of sub-freezing temperatures will likely
kill cold-sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing
could also be damaged.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of cold temperatures and
frost is likely tomorrow night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Anyone wishing to preserve cold-sensitive outdoor plants should
protect them tonight and again tomorrow night.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes
they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those
that have in-ground sprinkler systems should cover above-ground
pipes to protect them from freezing.

Art placed on Stevens Point recycling trucks

UnWASTEd Space

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some Stevens Point artists will have their work featured on city recycling and refuse trucks.

Tuesday the city unveiled five people's designs as part of their "UnWASTEd Space" campaign, which invited people to create art that either represents the city, recycling, or sustainability.

Of the five winners, one of them was only 12 years old.

Zachary Suchanek's design was inspired by looking at the early morning sky while hunting at his favorite spot with his dog, adding it's an honor to be one of the selections.

"I've never seen anything of mine that size before and it's going to be driving around town and I hope one day at least I get to see it in action going down the street. I want to see it working down the street, not just sitting here," he said.

The artwork is expected to be on those trucks for multiple years.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

