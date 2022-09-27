Art placed on Stevens Point recycling trucks

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some Stevens Point artists will have their work featured on city recycling and refuse trucks.
Tuesday the city unveiled five people's designs as part of their "UnWASTEd Space" campaign, which invited people to create art that either represents the city, recycling, or sustainability.
Of the five winners, one of them was only 12 years old.
Zachary Suchanek's design was inspired by looking at the early morning sky while hunting at his favorite spot with his dog, adding it's an honor to be one of the selections.
"I've never seen anything of mine that size before and it's going to be driving around town and I hope one day at least I get to see it in action going down the street. I want to see it working down the street, not just sitting here," he said.
The artwork is expected to be on those trucks for multiple years.