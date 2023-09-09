Art-rageous Weekend in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) --- Saturday kicked off a weekend long art fair going on in downtown Wausau.
The Festival of Arts brought in many small artists and vendors from all over the state, who all decided to make the trip to the 400th block to show off their unique pieces, paintings, and their culture to tourists.
There were even food trucks and popcorn vendors to indulge those shoppers.
A couple of the artists at the fair were Beau and Kara Lasiewicz, from Stetsonville.
They wanted to show off their woodwork, pottery, and oil paintings to capture the emotion of the shoppers.
"We're finding out that we aren't just selling a product, we're selling emotion," Beau said.
"When people get emotionally attached to something, it reminds them of something, or it's a color they grew up with, and it's the emotional connection that helps you sell your art," Lasiewicz said.
The event features many abstract pieces of pottery, paintings, photography, fashion pieces, and much more that may catch the eye of customers.
Many of the shoppers there were very excited to see what the festival had to offer.
Some came because it's their favorite weekend; others came because they love art, and others came because the fresh kettle corn and music sounded good.
The Wausau Festival of Arts will continue on the 400th block, Sunday at 10:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.