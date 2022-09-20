Aspirus hosts monthly career fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area hospital is hiring.
Aspirus Wausau Hospital hosted their monthly hiring fair, where applicants can apply, interview, and receive an offer within the same day.
Officials said it's a great opportunity and a nice form of relief for those in the job seeking market.
"And we wanna mitigate that stress and make it as easy as possible for individuals to join our team and we thought if we can do same day interviews, same day offers, people don't have to wait to hear back from us." said Rebecca Knutzon, Vice President of Talent Management.
The fair requires no prior healthcare experience, those who missed it can apply online at the hospital's website.