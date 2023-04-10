Aspirus raises flag to raise awareness for organ donations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Aspirus Hospital in Wausau held a brief ceremony Monday to honor organ donors and the impact they can make on a community.
Staff raised a flag from Donate Life at 1:08 p.m., which represents how one person who chooses to donate can save eight lives.
Multi-colored rocks were also placed at the base of the flag symbolizing those who have donated in the community.
Scott Nichols of Green Bay spoke at the ceremony, outlining how an organ donor has impacted his family for the better, and encourages everyone that is able to be a donor to sign up.
"There's a lot of people out there that are waiting for an organ so that they can get back to life, and the more people that do this, the better off it's going to be," he said.
According to Aspirus, more than 1,500 people are in need of a transplant in Wisconsin.
You can sign up to become a donor online or at your local Department of Motor Vehicles center.