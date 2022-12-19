Athens School District considering cost reduction options

ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area school district is attempting to find ways to reduce costs after a failed referendum.
After both operational and capital referendums failed for the Athens school District last month, the district is now facing nearly a million dollar deficit.
Now, they have to find ways to reduce costs, with the board asking all district departments to consider any avenues to make cuts to.
"From a revenue side, what the business office staff now is doing is trying to analyse or determine what the costs are, so is the revenue in any one of our programs outweighing our expenditures." said Andrea Sheridan, Superintendent for Athens Schools.
Many options are being weighed, including cuts to substitute teachers, wage freezes, cuts to transportation for athletic teams, among others.
"There a suggestion to take a look at minimizing the number of field trips that we take at any given level, a suggestion came out to maybe cut our VA or college classes for our students." said Sheridan.
Other options discussed include cuts to summer learning, going back to the referendum, and combining classrooms.
There haven't been any decisions made yet, discussions will continue next month.
"Our outlying learners struggle with the access, I mean some of us in town it's spotty access even when you're right next to stuff right so it's certainly not a perfect scenario."
