Athletes return from North American Indigenous Games

FOREST CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- A triumphant return to the badger state for twelve young athletes, after representing both their state and their tribe in the 2023 North American Indigenous Games.
They said it's an experience they will always remember.
"NAIG is one of the best experiences I've had," said Isabel Young, 16 year old volleyball player.
Team Wisconsin brought home 56 medals, and were represented by nearly every tribe and county in the state.
"I never expected this, I mean to come this far, and win every single game, it was just so exciting," said Young.
Eight of those medals were won by 17 year-old Rhinelander high school student Abi Winnicki, who won every individual race she swam.
"It was really exciting to represent, and then obviously to bring home a medal in all of my events was even more exciting, just being there swimming, it was great," said Winnicki.
All athletes said they were just proud to represent their home and their community, and to find new family in camaraderie.
"It felt really nice to all come together, it kind of felt like home with everybody and I felt like there was good relationships and bonds," said Young.
A special part? Two sets of siblings attended the games together, and they said being a part of each others success was a great joy.
"It was cool to just go with my sister," said Nate Gilpan, 16 year old basketball player.
"It was really cool to watch Nate play his games and to win his games and the excitement of winning the gold was a really, I got emotional, I don't know if he did but I was crying, holding up my phone," said Lavara Gilpan, 19 year old softball player.
"We went to practices together, we had the same dorm together, everything together," said Lucy Young, 14 year old volleyball player and Isabel's sister, "Working as a team brought us all together and I think that's why we won."
Now, they're looking forward to the future, and ask anyone considering trying out for the games to give it a go.
"Dream big, you can always surprise yourself with anything," said Winnicki.
Several of the athletes will be aging out of the games by the time the next ones roll around, but they all said the same thing: never be afraid to chase your dreams.