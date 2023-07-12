Athletes sent off before North American Indigenous Games

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Twelve young athletes will represent their state and tribe in the 2023 North American Indigenous Games starting this week.
They all belong to the Forest County Potawatomi, and were given a grand send-off before they travel to the Games Wednesday.
"I think it's really exciting to see us all come together and just be one whole team and tribe all together," said Isabel Young, a volleyball player from New Berlin.
Each athlete will help form "Team Wisconsin" for their respective sports, also including wrestling, baseball, swimming, and track and field.
"I find it very exciting, an adrenaline rush to represent Wisconsin and my tribe," said Omar Bailey, a track and field competitor from Crandon.
They'll compete in events for age groups 16 and under and 19 and under.
Frank Shepard, a baseball player from Laona, says he's lucky to get a chance to compete while he's still 19.
"Well, I tried out when I could when I was 16, and COVID hit, and this year I wanted to try out again," he said.
Now that the games have returned, everyone has goals for how they want to perform, but with how much support they have back home, regardless of what happens, they'll be winners.
The athletes then received a hero's departure, boarding a bus to plenty of cheers.
The Games run from July 15-23 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.