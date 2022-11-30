Auburndale FFA students to donate gifts to families in need

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Future Farmers of America (FFA) students from Auburndale went gift-shopping Wednesday in Marshfield for families in need.
Attendees of FFA-hosted events over the last six months donated money that went towards students buying gifts for those families, which will be donated through Toys for Tots.
"We're just so glad we can help tie it back in by helping our community because that's what this is all about, you know? We're all about helping people who are in need and anyone who needs help," said Allis Teska, a junior at Auburndale High School.
"I'm very happy that we can make families happier around Christmas time and that we can give them toys that they'd never get," added Aydin Hintz, a freshman.
The most common items in their carts at Hiller's True Value were puzzles and books.
The gifts will be distributed starting December 8 at the Marshfield Fair Expo Building, and collection will take place through December 13, except for December 11.