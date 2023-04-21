Auburndale students raise over $20,000 for young boy with Drive Your Tractor to School Day

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Auburndale High School students had the chance to skip the cars and school buses on Friday.
Instead students were able to drive over 40 tractors to school. Each year a family is honored for the tractor parade. This year it was Zach and Tara Anderson, whose son, Braxton, was diagnosed with Luo-Schoch-Yamamoto Syndrome.
“Oh we are so excited, I'm a little nervous, but I'm excited,“ said Tara Anderson before the parade got underway.
Doctors don’t have much information about the syndrome, as it was only discovered in July 2021.
"As a family we have to, I guess, come to the realization that he may never walk, he may never really talk. He is diaper-dependent, he does have a wheelchair that he's in, he does have a gait trainer for at school."
It was hard to accommodate with finances for Braxton, but students from the Tractor Club reached out to the Anderson family, for once in a lifetime surprise to the Andersons, having the theme "Tracks for Brax" for the tractor parade this year.
"I'm just so proud for our students and the community, for the support we have given. We had so many business that have donated to this and so much time put in by our students.“ said Steven Van Wyhe, Auburndale High School Principal.
The family was given $20,100 from the Tractor Club at the end of the parade. Each year, this event helps raise money for families in need, and they hope to continue to make an impact to the community one 'parade' at a time.