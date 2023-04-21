 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1167.5 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Auburndale students raise over $20,000 for young boy with Drive Your Tractor to School Day

  • Updated
  • 0

TRACTOR PARADE: Each year the Auburndale High School Tractor Club selects a family to donate to for a cause. This year it was Zach and Tara Anderson, whose son, Braxton, was diagnosed with Luo-Schoch-Yamamoto Syndrome, which the club donated over $20,000 to.

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Auburndale High School students had the chance to skip the cars and school buses on Friday. 

Instead students were able to drive over 40 tractors to school. Each year a family is honored for the tractor parade. This year it was Zach and Tara Anderson, whose son, Braxton, was diagnosed with Luo-Schoch-Yamamoto Syndrome.

“Oh we are so excited, I'm a little nervous, but I'm excited,“ said Tara Anderson before the parade got underway.

Doctors don’t have much information about the syndrome, as it was only discovered in July 2021.

"As a family we have to, I guess, come to the realization that he may never walk, he may never really talk. He is diaper-dependent, he does have a wheelchair that he's in, he does have a gait trainer for at school."

It was hard to accommodate with finances for Braxton, but students from the Tractor Club reached out to the Anderson family, for once in a lifetime surprise to the Andersons, having the theme "Tracks for Brax" for the tractor parade this year. 

Photo: Drive Your Tractor to School Day

"I'm just so proud for our students and the community, for the support we have given. We had so many business that have donated to this and so much time put in by our students.“ said Steven Van Wyhe, Auburndale High School Principal.

The family was given $20,100 from the Tractor Club at the end of the parade. Each year, this event helps raise money for families in need, and they hope to continue to make an impact to the community one 'parade' at a time. 

