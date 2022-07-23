Auburndale teen receives an early season gift from Santa

ROTHSCHILD, Wi. (WAOW)-- Santa made his way to Rothschild today not on a sleigh but on a motorcycle.
Christmas in July returned for the eighth year, and 16-year-old Gavin Knudson received a special gift from Santa himself, a moped.
Knudson has been in and out of Marshfield Children's Hospital his whole life dealing with Cystic Fibrosis. This year organizers decided to honor Knudson and his journey by helping him become a Harley guy.
"(I'm) Thankful for everybody who has been able to pitch into these events and raise so much money for kids in need," Knudson said.
After receiving his surprise from Santa, Knudson was fitted in the Harley shop with gloves, a helmet and a jacket preparing him to hit the road in style.