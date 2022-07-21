Authorities say that injured horse is not being neglected

RINGLE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Sheriff's Office says the horse in pictures and videos that have gone viral is not being mistreated.
The animal has an injury to its rear left leg that officials say is consistent with a cut from barbed wire fencing, which is an injury common to animals within this type of setting.
In a press release, the sheriff's office says, "Upon further examination from a local veterinarian, it was found that the salve being used to properly treat the injury is red in color. The veterinarian indicated that the wound is healing but will take time due to the horse being nearly 30 years old. Additionally, the veterinarian stated that the owner who is known to take in rescue or injured horses is providing proper medical attention and will continue to administer the bandages and salve. The veterinarian has prescribed additional antibiotics and will follow-up in a few days to continue monitoring the injury."
They add that no criminal charges will be filed.