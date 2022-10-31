Authorities visit sex offenders' homes on Halloween

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities were keeping watch to prevent certain people from pulling any tricks this Halloween.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections teamed up with various police departments across the state Monday to make sure registered sex offenders are complying with specific rules for the holiday.
Those people cannot hand out candy, cannot leave their porch light on, and unless approved earlier for work purposes, cannot leave their residence.
This was coupled with the Wausau Police Department having extra officers available to help patrol neighborhoods.
"It would be very hard for officers to go out and do this on their own, just by the number of people that we just might not know are part of the registries," said Mason Hagenbucher, a patrol officer for the Wausau Police Department.
In 2021 statewide, there were just under 200 violators of the rules, with the most common being breaking curfew.
Any registered sex offender that is caught breaking the rules goes to jail.
"There is zero tolerance. Offenders on the registry are required to sign a form indicating the expectations and the rules," said Tina Perkofski, a probation and parole agent with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
The Everest Metro Police Department also had a Department of Corrections agent make home visits Monday.