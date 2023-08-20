Back to school safety in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Safety is a top concern and priority for many local schools.
So I checked in with schools here in central Wisconsin to see what plans they've put into place.
School shootings like the one we saw in Uvalde, Texas have put school safety at the forefront for many.
And as our local schools get ready to welcome students back into their buildings, they've been going over their plans for if the worst should happen.
"Simply locking your doors is a wide choice. It was really really tough to do, our schools were designed to be open and welcoming to people with very difficult to secure, but just securing your doors and limiting access is one of the number 1 things we can do.” said Christian Budzinski Facilities and Safety Director at SPASH
Many of the schools who have had mass shootings were unprepared for the situation.
Area schools are now working to make sure they know exactly how to deal with these types of situations where every detail matters.
Budzinski said "We have you know planned exercises that the students and teachers practice twice a year in the event something serious happens as much as like a school shooting talking on that side they’ve got immediate actions they can do.”
One of the many drills in place is an active shooter training situation.
We showed you one of those trainings earlier this summer.
Teachers and first responders put together a simulation to prepare for if the worst became a reality.
"Going through that and handling it and knowing this happens here are the few things I got to do trusting, it built a huge level of trust that the first responders in our community they’ve got it under control they know what they’re doing. That’s their job, let them do it. Our job is simply to get out of sight behind a locked door, hide, and lights out.” said Budzinski
There's a new program out there, headed by actor Matthew McConaughey aimed at helping schools get the money they need to increase security.
So far, none of the schools we've talked to have applied for the grant, but they all have their own plans in place should the worst happen.