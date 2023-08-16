Back to school shopping sees a rise in prices

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Back to school shopping is a process filled with many emotions.
Excitement for the new school year; sadness that summer break has ended; and parents trying to not break the bank.
News 9 went back to school shopping at Staples in Plover on Wednesday and found the cost of supplies needed for one student was over $100.
Inflation is the main cause of this, and now with most students using electronic devices in schools those prices are skyrocketing.
"This year about 69% of back to school shoppers say that they need to buy electronics. This is up from 65% last year and the highest that we’ve seen in the survey’s history,” said Katherine Cullen NRF, Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights.
For families with several kids those back to school prices can really add up. News 9 talked to a mom who was out shopping, and she told us every year it's a guaranteed almost $750 to $1,000 for her 6 kids.
For those with a tighter budget, be sure to shop for non name brand items as that can be a big difference in the cost of back to school shopping.