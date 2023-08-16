 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Back to school shopping sees a rise in prices

  Updated
  • 0
b2s1

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Back to school shopping is a process filled with many emotions.

Excitement for the new school year; sadness that summer break has ended; and parents trying to not break the bank.

News 9 went back to school shopping at Staples in Plover on Wednesday and found the cost of supplies needed for one student was over $100.

Inflation is the main cause of this, and now with most students using electronic devices in schools those prices are skyrocketing.

"This year about 69% of back to school shoppers say that they need to buy electronics. This is up from 65% last year and the highest that we’ve seen in the survey’s history,” said Katherine Cullen NRF, Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights.

b2s2

For families with several kids those back to school prices can really add up. News 9 talked to a mom who was out shopping, and she told us every year it's a guaranteed almost $750 to $1,000 for her 6 kids.

For those with a tighter budget, be sure to shop for non name brand items as that can be a big difference in the cost of back to school shopping.