Badger 5 double jackpots: 2 double in first week

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- It didn't take long for people to cash in on the Badger 5 Double Jackpot Days.
The Double Jackpot Days is a new, limited-time offer from the Wisconsin Lottery, and winners have already doubled up. Every day in September, in addition to the standard Badger 5 drawing, the Lottery will conduct a double jackpot drawing. If the Badger 5 jackpot is won and a doubler is drawn, the winning jackpot is doubled for that drawing, according to a release from the Wisconsin Lottery.
It didn't take long for the first double jackpot to surface. On September 1, a doubler was drawn resulting in the winning Badger 5 jackpot going from $36,000 to $72,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Pewaukee BP, 603 Capitol, in Pewaukee. Just five days later, a winning jackpot of $58,000 doubled to $116,000 and was split between winning tickets purchased at D and D Cards and Gifts, 1007 Washington St., in Grafton and Philly's on 4th Grocery & Deli, 321 Fourth St., in Fond du Lac.
Badger 5 is $1 per play with no additional cost during the September Badger 5 Double Jackpot Days.
According to the release, odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot is 1 in 169,911. The odds of a doubler being drawn are 1 in 2. Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.
