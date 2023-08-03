Badger Box distribution to end in August

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- August marks the final month of Badger Box distribution, with the pandemic-era service set to run out of funds.
"To see them coming to an end is obviously disappointing," said Ben Lee, the director of community impact with the United Way of Marathon County.
Often brought in during the middle of a month, Badger Boxes were filled with items like locally-sourced meats and produce for families that qualified.
"Right now, in the maximum, we serve over 350 people a month," said Trevor Drake, the executive director for Central Rivers Farmshed in Stevens Point, which is close to the number they say they distributed in July. They had thought that would be their last month distributing the boxes.
Lee says there had been a feeling the program was going to end soon.
"We've kind of seen a decrease in volume over the last year or so that's been coming in with them so it was expected," he said.
Now it's on the individual organizations to adapt once the funding will not be available from the American Rescue Plan Act, and some of them already have plans.
"We've been getting about three pallets of food, your heirloom tomatoes, your fresh bell peppers, cucumbers, zucchinis," Drake said, referring to their collection of vegetables available for people to pick up.
"We're offering and we have been offering farm to family produce boxes. We do 100 of those a week that we distribute out to families and we buy all the produce from two local farms," Lee said.
The Badger Boxes had been all about providing products that were local, and if you're looking for it, there's a lot of people who can help.
"We're distributing them far and wide to make sure that we're reaching the population, and we want to make sure people, regardless of where they are, continue to have access to that produce," Lee said.
The Neighbors Place has not yet given a date for its final Badger Box distribution. Central Rivers Farmshed's last date will be on August 14.