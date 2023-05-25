Badgers host their 2023 statewide '100 Days To Kickoff Scavenger Hunt'

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- On Thursday, May 25, the Wisconsin Badgers will place 100 mini Wisconsin Badger helmets for the ‘100 Days To Kickoff Scavenger Hunt’, which is a special countdown for the 2023 football season.
As partnering with communities across the state, the specific cities where the helmets can be found are Echo Veterans Memorial Park in Burlington, Grandview Park in Hudson, James Madison Park in Madison, Soldier's memorial Park in Mineral Point, South Park and Menominee in Oshkosh, Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie, Harriet Park in Verona, Frame Park in Waukesha, and Oak Park in Wausau.
The mini helmets will have various prizes from tickets to a UW home game, Badger gear, gift cards, and more.
The parks in each city where participants can find the mini helmets were announced at 6 a.m. and ends 8 a.m.
For those fans unable to participate, the Badgers also will be giving away prizes worldwide via Twitter (@UWBadgers), Instagram (@UWBadgers) and Facebook (Wisconsin Badgers) on May 25.