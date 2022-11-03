 Skip to main content
Baiting and feeding during hunting hindered by CWD

  Updated
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is top of mind this year for the Wisconsin DNR and it could impact this year's hunt.

Many hunters have used baiting and feeding techniques to hunt deer, but the recent spread of CWD means most of North-Central Wisconsin is under a 3 year ban.

The DNR is recommending that you plan for your hunt.

Nearly every county in Central Wisconsin is under the ban except for Price and Lincoln County. 

The DNR heavily suggests that every deer you shoot, should get tested for CWD.

