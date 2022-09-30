Barns of Portage County takes visitors back in time

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Barns of Portage County exhibit is back in Nelsonville at the Rising Star Mill open house.
The exhibit showcases photographs and information of barns throughout the area that have since been taken down and some still standing.
The mill itself is set up to give visitors a look at how the four was made and what life was like during that time.
"It's an important focal point for the Village of Nelsonville. It's a quaint little village, some great people that live here, and it's a fairly quiet village but most people that pass by here don't recognize the village but they recognize the mill," said James Walker, President and Facilitator of the Rising Star Mill Sub-Committee for the Portage County Historical Society.
The mill has been restored and taken care of for years thanks to volunteers and donations.
One volunteer said they look after the mill so the history will never be forgotten and current generations can experience the past.
The open house and exhibit are free and run Friday through Sunday from 11 to four p.m.
The mill can be found at 3190 County Highway Q, Nelsonville, WI 54458.