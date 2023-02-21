Barricaded residents prepare for snow storm

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) - It's been 22 days of living behind barricades for many Lac du Flambeau residents - and with a major snow storm on the way, they're doing their best to prepare and hunker down.
"A big snow storm any day up north is always like, 'okay, you do your planning.' But this adds another layer of complexity to it for everyone," explained resident Dave Miess.
Miess has made the trip across the frozen lake near his home every day since the barricades went up.
It's not been an easy trek, as the lack of snow exposed the glare ice beneath - which recently caused his wife to fall and hit her head.
Two weeks ago, the Lac du Flambeau Tribe stated they would keep the roads plowed and clear - but until now, the snow hasn't been an issue.
The Tribal Police Department says they have been making other efforts to help those behind the barricades.
"I think the Tribe - the Tribal Police in particular have been coming out," said Miess, "they have been trying to help folks, but you know it's very odd to have a Tribal Police Officer come and take your garbage for you."
Though they have been managing thus far, Miess would like to see a resolution soon, calling himself and other landowners 'pawns' and urging the town, Tribe, title companies and Bureau of Indian Affairs to come up with a reasonable and permanent solution for the ongoing right-of-way dispute.
"Until everybody is willing to actually sit down and talk through this and maybe bring in arbitration or whatever is needed, we're not going to go anywhere," said Miess. "Everyone is just talking past one another. We have no ability to effect change on this and that's kind of a big problem"