Barricaded residents prepare for snow storm

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The
first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more
impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or
early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy
snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will
occur during this period. Widespread hazardous conditions for land
and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may
lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected, with
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8
and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing
widespread blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie,
Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout
conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and
potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Barricaded residents prepare for snow storm

  Updated
  • 0
Lac du Flambeau Storm Prep
Mason Dowling

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) - It's been 22 days of living behind barricades for many Lac du Flambeau residents - and with a major snow storm on the way, they're doing their best to prepare and hunker down.

"A big snow storm any day up north is always like, 'okay, you do your planning.' But this adds another layer of complexity to it for everyone," explained resident Dave Miess.

Miess has made the trip across the frozen lake near his home every day since the barricades went up.

It's not been an easy trek, as the lack of snow exposed the glare ice beneath - which recently caused his wife to fall and hit her head.

Two weeks ago, the Lac du Flambeau Tribe stated they would keep the roads plowed and clear - but until now, the snow hasn't been an issue.

The Tribal Police Department says they have been making other efforts to help those behind the barricades.

"I think the Tribe - the Tribal Police in particular have been coming out," said Miess, "they have been trying to help folks, but you know it's very odd to have a Tribal Police Officer come and take your garbage for you."

Though they have been managing thus far, Miess would like to see a resolution soon, calling himself and other landowners 'pawns' and urging the town, Tribe, title companies and Bureau of Indian Affairs to come up with a reasonable and permanent solution for the ongoing right-of-way dispute.

"Until everybody is willing to actually sit down and talk through this and maybe bring in arbitration or whatever is needed, we're not going to go anywhere," said Miess. "Everyone is just talking past one another. We have no ability to effect change on this and that's kind of a big problem"

Tags

