Bars open early for Packers game in London

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Packers faithful woke up bright and early Sunday morning to watch the Packers play their first game in London, the last NFL team to do so.
While the Packers were across the pond, bars opened up early for fans, some even serving breakfast.
"It's been great. I mean, the turnout is like twice what we expected," said Aaron Meyers, one of three Owners of Burke's Bar.
Even with the early start, it didn't seem to bother any of the fans.
"It's good to be out at the bars eating breakfast, drinking Bloody Mary's, and cheering on my Packers," said Francis "Archie" Schueller, Packer's fan.
For Weiks' Pub and Grill in Edgar, they usually serve breakfast on weekends, but with the Packers game on the screen, they brought in new business.
"We've seen a lot of new faces this morning that have come into Weiks' Pub and Grill so that's something we look forward to," said Colleen Handrick-Weiks, Owner of Weiks' Pub and Grill.
Burke's Bar in Wausau decided they would open up earlier than normal serving their own breakfast bar.
"They got made to order omelets this morning and a street taco," said Meyers.
With tens of thousands of fans out in London, the Packers faithful has always made their stamp as a fanbase that traveled well.
"(the Packers) always had that support and had that connection with their fans, that crowd, and the communities within Wisconsin," said Handrick-Weiks.
Burke's Bar will go back to their regular schedule after the game, but Weiks' will continue serving breakfast on the weekends.