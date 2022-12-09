Bartelt Insurance matches Olson Tire's $1,000 donation to Toys for Tots in honor of Neena Pacholke

WAUSAU (WAOW) — One generous donation inspired others to do the same.
It's the gift that keeps on giving. A $1,000 donation by Kent Olson, owner of Olson Tire and Auto Service, Friday morning to Toys for Tots on Wake Up Wisconsin has pushed another local business to follow suit.
Matt and Andrew Bartelt, owners of Bartelt Insurance, told News 9 they saw Olson's donation Friday morning and were inspired. They wanted to continue the gesture and do it in honor of Neena Pacholke.
"Hopefully, it just makes some kids happy it gives some parents ease of mind that maybe they couldn't do everything they wanted to do, and they can put a few more presents under the tree," Andrew Bartelt said. "As a community, we can all chip in to get this done."
The Bartelts are challenging other businesses to join in and match their donations to ensure everyone can have a joyful Christmas this year.
If you would like to donate toys you can find more information and drop-off locations here.