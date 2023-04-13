BBB: Be mindful of online marketplace scams

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Spirit River near Spirit Falls affecting Lincoln County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...
for the Spirit River...including Spirit Falls...for the Prairie
River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, A public boat landing on the west side of
the river is covered with water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1169.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS
EVENING AND AGAIN ON FRIDAY...

Very warm temperatures, relative humidities of 20 to 30 percent
and south winds gusting to around 25 mph will result in near-
critical fire weather conditions across snow-free counties through
this evening, and again on Friday.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

BBB: Be mindful of online marketplace scams

  • 0
BBB Scam Alert

(WAOW) -- This time of year, people are looking for deals through online marketplaces as part of "spring cleaning" efforts, but the Better Business Bureau is asking buyers and sellers to be extra vigilant.

Spokesperson Lisa Schiller says the Bureau has received reports of people contacting sellers of large items like cars or RVs on Facebook Marketplace, only for them to not be available to meet and request people send prepaid debit cards to Amazon or eBay.

The seller may say they are out of the country or in the military and would act as an escrow service for the transaction.

In order to know you're getting a good deal, Schiller says you should be persistent and meet the seller in person.

"Where we're going to win here is we're going to demand to see that item. If it's legitimate, the person will be happy to meet you in a certain spot," she said.

Also, sellers have to be careful, as what's being called an "overpayment scam" is causing people to lose money in a different way.

"They'll overpay you, so they'll send you a check that is for more than the item and they'll find a reason why, and they'll ask you to send a difference back to them," Schiller explained.

In those situations, the original check will end up bouncing.

You should avoid deals involving shipping or escrow services and report any scams to Facebook.

If you make a deal with a non-scammer, you can make the transaction in a public place like a grocery store parking lot or at a "safe exchange zone" at a police department to add extra security.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

