BBB: Be mindful of online marketplace scams

(WAOW) -- This time of year, people are looking for deals through online marketplaces as part of "spring cleaning" efforts, but the Better Business Bureau is asking buyers and sellers to be extra vigilant.
Spokesperson Lisa Schiller says the Bureau has received reports of people contacting sellers of large items like cars or RVs on Facebook Marketplace, only for them to not be available to meet and request people send prepaid debit cards to Amazon or eBay.
The seller may say they are out of the country or in the military and would act as an escrow service for the transaction.
In order to know you're getting a good deal, Schiller says you should be persistent and meet the seller in person.
"Where we're going to win here is we're going to demand to see that item. If it's legitimate, the person will be happy to meet you in a certain spot," she said.
Also, sellers have to be careful, as what's being called an "overpayment scam" is causing people to lose money in a different way.
"They'll overpay you, so they'll send you a check that is for more than the item and they'll find a reason why, and they'll ask you to send a difference back to them," Schiller explained.
In those situations, the original check will end up bouncing.
You should avoid deals involving shipping or escrow services and report any scams to Facebook.
If you make a deal with a non-scammer, you can make the transaction in a public place like a grocery store parking lot or at a "safe exchange zone" at a police department to add extra security.