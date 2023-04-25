BBB warns of special occasion dress scams

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- 'Tis the season for wedding gowns and prom dresses, but shopping for the perfect dress puts you at risk of being scammed.
The Better Business Bureau says the high ticket value of these special occasion dresses leaves room for scammers.
What steps can you take to prevent yourself from falling victim to a scam?
- First, start by shopping early. Shoppers should give six to nine months before an event to find their dream gown and get it altered.
- Second, beware of counterfeits. Only authorized: retailers are authorized to sell designer gowns, and most designers do not sell their dresses online.
- Third, review the cancellation policy.
"There are a lot of overseas people selling wedding gowns, dresses, and high-end dresses, on the internet," Jim Temmer, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau, said. "It is difficult to enforce our FTC policies, so be very careful."