Behind the scenes of the U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Players are breaking out the clubs and getting in some practice rounds before the start of the U.S. Senior Open.
Meanwhile, those bringing the action to your living room have been working for months.
The U.S. Senor Open at SentryWorld Golf Course will air in more than 90 different countries, and they've put in overtime to bring the viewers to the course.
"Every hole is it's own unique stadium within a stadium," said Chris Maguire, producer for NBC Sports.
Some may think there isn't much action when it comes to golf, but behind the scenes, it's more complicated than a Packers game.
"You've got two teams, one ball, and once score. Here at SentryWorld, we got about 150 players, 150 balls, and 150 scores," said Mark Rolfing, a golf analyst for NBC Sports.
To put it in perspective, a typical NFL game will carry between 12-20 cameras.
At SentryWorld, they have more than 30 to catch all the action.
"The field is 100 yards long. This is 200 acres big here at SentryWorld, and we have to be able to show a golf ball no matter where it is," said Rolfing.
Unlike football, viewers can see a player's emotions, and that's key to enhancing the viewing experience.
"We have to show you much more inside the personal player himself," said Rolfing.
So for viewers at home, follow along with the chaos and imagine what's going on in the back room with every camera cut.
"It's slower on TV than what's actually happening behind the scenes. It's absolute chaos behind the scenes, at times. Controlled chaos," said Maguire. "It's like a symphony when it all comes together. It's beautiful."
As for the potential wildfire haze that has surrounded the course, they're hoping things clear up by the time the golfers are ready to tee off.