Behind the scenes of the U.S. Senior Open

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Players are breaking out the clubs and getting in some practice rounds before the start of the U.S. Senior Open.

Meanwhile, those bringing the action to your living room have been working for months.

The U.S. Senor Open at SentryWorld Golf Course will air in more than 90 different countries, and they've put in overtime to bring the viewers to the course.

"Every hole is it's own unique stadium within a stadium," said Chris Maguire, producer for NBC Sports. 

Some may think there isn't much action when it comes to golf, but behind the scenes, it's more complicated than a Packers game.

"You've got two teams, one ball, and once score. Here at SentryWorld, we got about 150 players, 150 balls, and 150 scores," said Mark Rolfing, a golf analyst for NBC Sports.

To put it in perspective, a typical NFL game will carry between 12-20 cameras.

At SentryWorld, they have more than 30 to catch all the action.

"The field is 100 yards long. This is 200 acres big here at SentryWorld, and we have to be able to show a golf ball no matter where it is," said Rolfing.

Unlike football, viewers can see a player's emotions, and that's key to enhancing the viewing experience.

"We have to show you much more inside the personal player himself," said Rolfing.

So for viewers at home, follow along with the chaos and imagine what's going on in the back room with every camera cut.

"It's slower on TV than what's actually happening behind the scenes. It's absolute chaos behind the scenes, at times. Controlled chaos," said Maguire. "It's like a symphony when it all comes together. It's beautiful."

As for the potential wildfire haze that has surrounded the course, they're hoping things clear up by the time the golfers are ready to tee off.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

