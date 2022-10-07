Biden to pardon over 6,000 people's marijuana charges

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- President Joe Biden will pardon an entire category of offenses.
Thousands of Americans will have their marijuana convictions cleared after President Biden announced his plan to pardon all simple possession convictions on the federal level.
Biden's decision impacts the lives of approximately 6,500 people nationwide. But the pardon will not overturn convictions made on the state level.
Keith Findley, a Professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School, said what typically defines a simple possession as intended for recreational use.
"Generally, it means it wasn't packaged or in quantities that the government believes that you weren't intending to resell it," Findley said.
President Biden has called on state governors to pardon similar convictions on the state level.
Findley said removing these convictions from people's records will change their lives. In many cases, it will be easier to receive certain licenses and apply for loans and even housing.