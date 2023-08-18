Big Bull Falls Blues Fest has begun

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Just across the Wisconsin River, is fern isle where big bull falls blues fest takes place.
Visitors are expected from all over the state and country, marking the start of the 32nd annual Big Bull Falls Blues Fest on Fern Island.
It's the longest running blues festival in the badger state, and will draw in an estimated seventy five hundred people.
After battling the rain last year, things are looking much brighter this year.
"This year we’re getting really lucky with beautiful weather, lots of heat included in that so we do have tents on the grounds for attendees to you know sit under or go get a drink under and chill out with friends, but again it’s just a really great atmosphere especially out here on the island it’s a secluded park in Wausau that not a lot of people know about. So, we’re also getting people to experience a new setting they might not have before.” said Alissandra Aderholdt Executive Director of Wausau Events.
The festival opened gates Friday at 4pm, and runs until the final act ends which begins at 9pm both days, Saturday the fest begins at 1.
Tickets are $60 for entry and that gets you 2 days full of music, fun, and great food.