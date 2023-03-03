Bill could re-define naming of non-dairy products

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- A bill with bipartisan support could re-define what some non-dairy products are named.
It's called the DAIRY PRIDE (Defending Against Imitations and Replacements of Yogurt, milk, and cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday) Act, led in part by Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, with a similar initiative first introduced in 2017.
The bill aims to combat the use of the term "milk" on non-dairy products like soy milk and almond milk.
Some dairy farmers are questioning why this debate is even happening at all.
"There is no way, no way that they should be allowed to use our terminology from the things that we do 24/7, 365 in their product," said James Juedes of Pleasant View Dairy.
Another dairy farmer News 9 spoke with agrees, arguing that what's referred to as "milk" comes from a creature, not plants.
Michelle Ramirez-White, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Farmers Union, says this argument comes down to what is being labeled and whether it's being done with the proper definition.
"Dairy farmers in general, work really hard to meet the [Food and Drug Administration] description or standards for dairy, and it's a disservice to them to let other industries label their products as milk," she said.
The efforts in Washington, D.C. come after the FDA recently allowed the continued use of the term for non-dairy alternatives.
However, according to Wisconsin Public Radio, the FDA acknowledged milk alternatives do not offer the same nutritional value as milk from a cow.
As it stands, the debate could create a divide among farmers.
"We've got our product, you've got yours. Why are you trying to hone in on the stuff that we do? It's just causing division in amongst farmers, and farmer organizations on top of it. Really, it's not milk, it's juice," Juedes said.
It's unclear what impact this bill could have on soy farmers. News 9 did reach out to soy farmers and soy farm organizations, but did not receive any comment by press time.