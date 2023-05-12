Blood organizations in need as eligibility expands

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The need for blood remains high for several organizations, and now more people are eligible to donate.
All potential blood donors will now be asked the same questions, regardless of gender of sexual orientation, opening up eligibility for more gay and bisexual men to donate.
A blood drive Friday at Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital accepted donors under those new guidelines provided by the Food and Drug Administration.
Coordinators like Dave Henson with Community Blood Center say just one decision to donate can impact lives forever.
"My wife had leukemia back in 2005, and her first day in the hospital, she needed three different blood transfusions. She stayed in the hospital for 45 days. For everyone who's donating blood and platelets today, I want to thank you, because you've saved her life," Henson said.
Blood drives from Community Blood Center happen every eight to nine weeks at specific locations like Aspirus Stevens Point, in line with the suggested amount of time in between donations.
