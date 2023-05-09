Board: Attorney will review investigation into Wausau School District employee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – The Wausau School Board said it is launching a review of a recent investigation into a district employee. In their statement, board members also said the third-party attorney would look into new allegations involving that employee.

While the board did not confirm which employee it is looking into, the statement comes one day after protesters gathered outside Monday night’s school board meeting, after the district cleared Wausau East’s band teacher, Robert Perkins, to return to class.

Perkins has been accused by a student of Hmong descent of using racist, sexist and homophobic language in the classroom. That lead to an internal investigation by the district, which said while students were “let down” by actions of the district’s staff, Perkins would be allowed to resume teaching.

After an outcry by members of the Hmong community, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) began its own investigation into possible “immoral conduct” by Perkins. There is no set timeline for that investigation.

The student's family is also appealing the Wausau School District's decision to the DPI.

In a news release, the attorney's family, Elisabeth Lambert, said they are challenging the district's assertion that the "band director’s racial and sexist comments did not constitute unlawful harassment because they were made in 'fun.'" Lambert said that defense is not recognized by either state law or the school district's policy.

“Behavior that creates an offensive school environment based on race and sex is plainly discriminatory under state law," Lambert said in the statement. "The District can’t be allowed to rewrite the law in order to let itself and its employee off the hook.”

The student's father, Thavone Vongphakdy, said the problem is bigger than one person.

“Multiple administrators abdicated their responsibility to identify this conduct as discriminatory harassment and remedy the harm caused to students," he said in the statement. "This is an administration-level problem in the district, and we are pursuing this appeal to hold administration accountable.”

At Monday’s school board meeting, Vongphakdy also spoke out, saying his son could barely get out of bed after finding out Perkins would return to school.

“I want you to know there’s only one victim here, and that’s my son,” he told the board. “My son’s smile faded away again, and it breaks my heart.

Others also spoke at the meeting, saying racism is something that cuts deep.

“These are words are filled with hate, and make us feel intense pain,” said Jennifer Yang, the student's aunt. “They attack our dignity and our worth; these words have great impact.”

After the meeting, district Superintendent Keith Hilts said Perkins does have supporters, but they were not able to make it to the meeting.