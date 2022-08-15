 Skip to main content
Body found in water in Juneau County

MAUSTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 55-year-old man was found dead Sunday, floating in water near a boat landing on 19th Ave. near County Highway N, according to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office 

 The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating. In a press release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Communications Center received a report of a body in the water at 12:14 p.m. Sunday. 

A search of the water found a partially submerged body among the trees in the water. The man was identified as Glen Erickson, 55, of New Lisbon, according to the press release. 

The incident remains under investigation.  

 

