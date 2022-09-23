Boy Scout popcorn season starts

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's officially popcorn season for all the popcorn lovers out there.
The Samoset Council Boy Scouts annual popcorn sale starts on Saturday, September 24.
On Friday, several scout units arrived at B7D's warehouse to pick up their popcorn tins as part of their 'Show and Tell' campaign.
Scout leaders said the money they raised during popcorn sales will fund all of their adventures for the next year.
"In some cases they may be paying for a camp coming up, there's a summer camp, there's fall camp, there's summer camp next summer, it also helps with registration fees for folks in the scouting units that may need financial assistance." said John Overland, Scout Executive.
Popcorn is being sold from September 24th through October 23rd.