Boys & Girls Club of Portage County hosts fundraiser for club in Maui

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Brats, Hamburgers, and Hot dogs were on the menu at the fundraiser for The Boys & Girls Club of Maui.
The event was a collaboration between Sentry Insurance and Boys & Girls Club of Portage County.
"The Boy & Girls Club of Maui they had one of their clubs in a Maui in the town of Lahaina burned and was destroyed so where hear they were one of our sister clubs where here to raise funds and hopeful them some relief and recovery," said Director of Resource and Marketing, Boys & Girls Club of Portage County, Mikayla Kleifgen.
The goal was to raise $10,000 but with every dollar raised Sentry Insurance will match it.
The Fundraiser was on September 8 and ended at 5 p.m.