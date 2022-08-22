UPDATE: Body found in field in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. -- A body was found in a wooded area just south of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane intersection around noon in Rib Mountain, police said.
Marathon County coroner is on scene along with Marathon County Sheriff's Office and other emergency workers. The scene is still active and being investigated by Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
The identity of the person is unknown at this time. There is believed to be no threat to the community., police say.
We will continue to update and monitor the situation as more news is available and this develops.