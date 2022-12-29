 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Weston Kwik Trip

  • Updated
Weston Kwik Trip Police Presence

Heavy police presence at the Kwik Trip on Business HWY 51 in Weston.

 Courtesy: Jesse Johnsen

UPDATE: Lanes on Bus. HWY 51 are now open.

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- There is an active and heavy police presence at a Kwik Trip in Weston as of 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

Police are asking people to stay away from the Kwik Trip at 5603 Business Highway 51 S. due to an active situation.

Bus. HWY 51 is blocked off on either side of the Kwik Trip gas station.

Witnesses tell News 9 they were asked by authorities to stay inside their cars, and that authorities had their guns drawn and dogs on the scene. This information has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story.

