BREAKING NEWS: Fire fighters put out a shed caught on fire before it could've potentially spread

ALMOND, Wis. (WAOW) -- Early Monday morning, a home owner called first responders to put out a fire from their shed outside. When fire fighters arrived to the scene and put out the fire, they believe the cause of the fire was from the outside wood burner that was next to the shed.
"Keep the areas around the outside the wood burners, keep them clean. Keep it so we don't get a lot of stuff, because it could've been just an ember fell down, wood stack too close to the wood burner or something else.", 1st Assistant Fire Chief from the Almond Fire Department, Dennis Schultz, gave some advice about wood burners left outside. "Be safe from around outside wood burners, keep everything away from them you know a good 20 feet away."
Luckily, fire fighters were able to put out the fire before it could've start to spread. Moreover, there were no injuries and no other buildings were damaged from the scene.