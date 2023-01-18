BREAKING NEWS: Two police officers shot during a standoff in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (WAOW) -- A standoff in Racine led to two Racine police officers shot and injured on Tuesday night, our affiliate WISN reports.
The Racine Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on West Boulevard and Gillen Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they met a woman outside of the home where she told them her husband was inside with their children.
Racine police say about an hour later, the man inside fired several shots at the police.
Two officers were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man surrendered a little while later.
Police said he was not injured but was taken to the hospital to be looked over.
This is a developing story.