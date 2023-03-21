BREAKING: One dead, five injured in Milwaukee mass shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- A 15-year-old boy is dead, and five women are injured after a shooting in Milwaukee.
According to our News Affiliate WISN, the mass shooting took place around 11:25 P.M. near N. 14th Street and W. Concordia Avenue.
Milwaukee Police Department reported the boy died at the scene.
The five women, whose ages range between 18-22, were all taken to the hospitals and are expected to survive.
Police are investigating the shooting, and there have been no reports on who the shooter or shooters are.
This is an ongoing story.