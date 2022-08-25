BREAKING: Police investigating classic car shop in Stratford

STRATFORD, Wis. -- State Patrol personnel and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office conducted interviews and searching facilities associated with Kuyoth's Klassics, 212710 State Highway 97, in Stratford according to a release from Wisconsin DOT.
At 8 a.m. Thursday State Patrol personnel and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were at multiple locations associated with the classic car shop conducting those interviews and searches.
It is unclear what the investigation is related to at this time.
Due to it being an active and ongoing investigation, no other information is being released at this time.
