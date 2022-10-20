BREAKING: Police quickly identify hoax active shooter call at SPASH, issue happening across state Thursday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officers responded to Stevens Point Area Senior High after an active shooter call was made at 12:04 p.m. Thursday that was quickly determined to be a hoax.
Lt. Joseph Johnson of the Stevens Point Police confirmed there wasn't an active shooter and no one was injured. He also confirmed the call was a hoax.
At 12:04 p.m. the Portage County Dispatch Center received information that there was an active shooter inside SPASH, with several people shot. The caller was a male with a heavy accent and provided no further information. No other calls were received on this incident.
Officers responded to SPASH and were quickly able to determine the information provided was false and there was no threat at SPASH.
Officers had been previously notified of similar incidents around the state prior to this call at SPASH.
'Swatting' is becoming common a report is made of an active shooter at a school nationwide and Wisconsin schools had multiple hoax swatting calls Thursday, including Stevens Point Area Senior High. There have been other confirmed swatting calls in southwestern Wisconsin at Kenosha and Racine, as well as Madison and Manitowoc at Roncalli High School.
The issue has been happening nationwide about fake active shooters at schools and at multiple schools in Wisconsin today.
According to an email to WAOW from FBI: “The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”
No further information at this time.
-This is a developing story and we will update as more information from this swatting call is gathered.